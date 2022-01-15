Carol Oxborrow McKenzie was born to Mary Turk and James Oxborrow June 22, 1939 in Ely, Nevada. Carol has one sister, Josephine Oxborrow Reid.

She was raised in Lund Nevada and attended Lund Elementary and High School.

She married Roderick George McKenzie August 25, 1955 in Lund in her family home. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple.

After Highschool Rod and Carol moved to Provo where Rod attended BYU. To Carol’s dismay Rod decided he really was meant to be a modern dairyman and not an electrical engineer so they moved back to Lund. Together for 66 years they raised six children, dairy cows and hay. She served her family by always having a hot meal even at 3 am at times. Carol provided rides to ball games and events all over the state for her children and many others. Carol’s door (and her fridge) were always open to anyone and everyone. There was always ice cream in the freezer.

Her children are Rodric Don McKenzie, James Alan McKenzie (Becky), Karla McKenzie Dolezal (Mark), Sheila Allred (James) Andrew Paul Mckenzie, Barry Gene Mckenzie (Kimberly)

She has 43 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter and a great grandson.

Carol had many careers over the years. cashier, cook, bus driver, postal worker, shipping and receiving clerk. Then she started her political career which included, Justice of the Peace in Lund, White Pine County Commissioner, Regional Planning Commission and served as a member of several boards. She currently was the White River Museum President, Farm Bureau Treasurer, on the County GOP Committee, Community Fine Arts Choir President, and was one of the longest serving EMTs. Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions. Her love for music had her as a member of the Lund Ward Choir in her youth. Later she served as primary chorister, pianist, and choir director numerous times, cub scout leader and many other positions.

Services were held Monday January 3, 2022 at the Lund Nevada Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, viewing was at 11:00 followed by the funeral at 12:00. Burial was held at the Lund Cemetery.