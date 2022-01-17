December 3, 1947 – December 29, 2021

We sorrowfully announce the passing of Carol Marie (Reck) Beager, 74, of Ely, Nevada. She faded away in the comfort of her Mesquite home on December 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Carol was born December 3, 1947 in Ely, Nevada to James N. Reck and Helen (Pastorino) Reck. She graduated White Pine High School in 1965 and shortly thereafter married William “Bill” Beager. Their first daughter, Lisa (Myers) was born in 1966, followed by Monica (Corbin) in 1971, and Angela (Petersen) in 1976.

In their early years, Carol enjoyed her time as a Navy wife while Bill was enlisted in the Navy, stationed in Alameda, California and Kingsville, Texas for a short period of time. Following Bil’s time in the Navy they returned to Ely, making it their permanent home where they enjoyed an amazing 56 years together. Carol was employed at the State of Nevada Employment Security office from where she eventually retired.

Carol’s passions were her family and travel. She also had a variety of talents. In her youth, she played piano for Ely Methodist Church Services and was a member of the White Pine High School Marching Band. She enjoyed a variety of crafts and most recently kept busy making cards. As a fourth generation White Pine County resident, Carol took pride in her community. She put her heart and soul into volunteering and her memberships in various local groups. She enjoyed her involvement with the White Pine Public Museum; was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a current member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization). Whether it was a meal, a craft project, or a presentation for a display, Carol had the ability to make things better, easier, and more enjoyable. She was always friendly and touched the hearts of many people. She was loved and will be missed by her family and many others far outside of her White Pine County home.

Carol is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Lisa Myers (Tim); Monica Corbin; Angela Petersen (Tye); brothers Terry James Reck (Sue); Randy Angelo Reck; sisterin-law Janice (Beager) Jones; five grandchildren: William Keith Stewart, Jacob Lee Stark; Jeremiah Patrick Corbin; Tyler James Petersen, Travis Sean Petersen, and two greatgrandchildren: Kristyn Rae Stark and Nash William Stark.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The White Pine County Public Museum, 2000 Aultman Street, Ely, NV 89301, or your favorite charity in memory of Carol Marie (Reck) Beager.