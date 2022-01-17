Hazel Crowe, 93, formerly of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022, at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri.

Hazel Lorene Ash was born on July 10, 1928, in Kahoka, the daughter of Alva and Wilma Ash (nee Taylor). She was a graduate of Kahoka High School.

In 1952, she married William Wuebkes in Ft. Madison, Iowa; the marriage dissolved in 1965. She was married to Myrl Crowe in 1978 until his passing in 1986. They made their home in Ely, Nevada, where she was a Home-Care CNA for that community. She had many interests including gardening, cooking, travelling, reading, spending time with family, friends (near and far) and her two beloved dogs, Wiggy and Goliath.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wuebkes Lauerman of Wales, Wisconsin; grandson Zachary Millpointer of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; sisters Zelda (Rocky) Sturm and Doreen (Bill) Bergman of Kahoka; special sisters-in-law, cherished nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Alva Jr., Wendell and Darrell; sisters Dorothy Loeffler and Wilma Forquer.

As per Hazel’s wishes, there will be no service but there will be a private inurnment in Kahoka Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Hazel would have welcomed donations to your local animal shelter or charity of your choice in her memory. The family of Hazel is ever so grateful to the staff at the Clark County Nursing Home for their kindness and loving care. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. You are invited to share your memories of Hazel and leave a condolence at www.wilsontriplett.com