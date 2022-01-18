Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

DEC. 27, 2021

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Larry Caudell, of Nevada, was driving on a rural road, when he lost control and the vehicle overturned. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party discovered her daughter’s boyfriend had been making threats toward her due to him having outstanding warrants. Deputies later located the subject, identified as 31 year old Jacob Bingle, from Lund. Bingle was later arrested for the outstanding warrants and providing false information to a peace officer.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The subjects admitted to arguing, but claimed they’d keep the peace for the night.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Calvin Palmer, of Nevada, struck a parked vehicle while driving on an icy surface.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed he was assaulted by another male, but was unable to give specifics as to where or when the assault took place.

New Bookings: None

DEC. 28, 2021

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject had spit on her. The male denied the action. Both parties separated.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – a male subject came home and discovered a female not known to him inside of his house. The female was identified as 57 year old Selena Snodgrass, of Ely, who was arrested for trespassing.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The subjects could not be located.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – a local bank reported a fraudulent deposit. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party requested a female be trespassed from his property. The female was located and advised.

New Bookings: Jacob Bingle / Warrant for escape and warrant for obstructing / No bail Selena Snodgrass / Trespassing / Bail $355

DEC. 29, 2021

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed an employee took property from the workplace. The employee was later located and admitted to the theft. He was issued a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party believed his roommate stole his prescription medication. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed to have been defrauded by an unknown subject. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SHOPLIFTER: City – the reporting party claimed a female stole merchandise from her workplace without paying. Per request of the store manager, the female was trespassed from the premises.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located, but the driver denied driving recklessly.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Jonathan Gutierrez, of Elko, struck a horse in a rural area.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – no evidence of a fight was located.

New Bookings: None

DEC. 30, 2021

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and advised they’d been arguing over money. Both agreed to separate. REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies made contact with the parties involved, one of which gave a false name to deputies. That subject was later identified as 36 year old Cameron Harrold, of Ely. He was taken into custody for obstructing a peace officer.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – both parties were contacted and claimed the fight was instigated by the other person. Neither subject wanted to press charges.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was located stuck in a snow bank. Contact was made with the driver, identified as 35 year old Anthony ApodacaBuckner of Ely. He was later arrested for DUI and being in possession of a controlled substance. During his arrest, Apodaca-Buckner attempted to kick the arresting officer.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was okay.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party stated her employer accused of stealing and fired her. Contact was made with the employer who didn’t want to press charges, but wanted the reporting party trespassed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties claimed to have been arguing. All agreed to separate for the night.

New Bookings: Cameron Harrold / Obstructing a peace officer / Bail $355

Anthony Apodaca-Buckner / DUI, possession of a controlled substance, assault on a peace officer / Bail $30,000

DEC. 31, 2021

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party discovered damage to his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City – the subject was located and advised to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party believed a subject, who had previously been trespassed from private property, had returned. The suspect was not located at the property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 27 year old Damon Parrish, of Kansas, was arrested for DUI and driving without a license.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the subjects starting fights had left the area prior to deputies arriving.

New Bookings: Damon Parrish / DUI, no driver’s license, tail lamp violation, no proof of insurance / Bail $2,025