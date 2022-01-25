Donna Kay Moyer, 69, of Eureka, Nevada went home to be with her Savior on January 6, 2022 with her children by her side and her husband waiting for her in Heaven. Donna was born on January 29, 1952 to Grant and Arlene Harvey in Toppenish, Washington. She graduated high school in 1970 from Grand Junction High in Grand Junction, Colorado and married her husband Jim Moyer on July 4, 1971. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past summer.

She spent her younger years being a stay at home wife and mom and caring for numerous family and friends. She owned and operated DJ’s Diner from 1995-2021 with her husband by her side. Many young adults worked for her over the years and she enjoyed the time she spent with them. She was “Nana” to many children in Eureka and enjoyed babysitting when she was not working at the Diner. She loved her church family, her many dogs, spending time with her family, watching her grandkids play sports and being involved in the community.

Donna is survived by her children Kirsten Schroeder and Kim (Jerry Don) Todd, grandkids Sarah and Michael Schroeder, Garrett and Kyra Todd, sister Denise Harvey and nieces Cindi (Luke) Vaughn and Cheryl Dirck and numerous other extended family who were very special to her. Donna was preceded in death fourteen weeks earlier by her loving husband Jim Moyer, her parents Grant and Arlene Harvey, sister Patty Harvey and brother Joe Harvey.

The family would like to thank Banner Churchill Hospital for their compassion and loving care during her final days. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to Cowboy’s Rest, 435 Jiggs Hwy, Unit 4, Spring Creek, NV 89815. Donna loved her visits to Cowboy’s Rest and always felt she was surrounded by God’s beauty. A Celebration of Life will be held March 5, 2022 in Eureka, Nevada.