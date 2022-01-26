Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

Jan. 7, 2022

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed to be having issues with her child. The minor was counseled.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party, a minor, reported two subjects banging on his house door while he was home alone. The two subjects involved were located and advised they were not welcome at the residence.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Lorenzo Nunez, of Arizona, swerved to avoid a vehicle in his lane, causing him to go off the road and strike a snowbank, damaging his vehicle. A report was completed.

New Bookings: None

JAN. 8, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and identified as 25 year old Daniel Hunter Jr, of Henderson. During the investigation, Hunter was warned several times to stop disturbing the peace, but refused. He was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies made contact with one party, who denied any fighting or anyone else being in the residence. Deputies later determined someone jumped out of the second story bathroom window. That subject was not located.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and contact was made with the driver, identified as 32 year old Shaun Futrell, of Ely. He was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A SLIDE-OFF: City – a vehicle slid off of the roadway and became stuck. The occupants were assisted.

New Bookings: Shaun Futrell / DUI #3, stop lamps required, stop sign violation, and driving revoked / Bail $10,000

JAN. 9, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – it was determined the subject was having a medical episode. They were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF STALKING: City – the reporting party claimed a subject was engaging in a course of conduct which made them feel frightened. The subject was contacted and advised to cease said activity.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Charles Smith, of Idaho, struck a stop sign while making a turn.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: The subject was located and advised to stay out of the roadway.

New Bookings: Marissa McCracken / Serving time for previous arrest

Dawn McNay / Serving time for previous arrest

JAN. 10, 2022

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – a student was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance while at school. Two other students had also been using a controlled substance, one of which supplied the drugs. All three juveniles were released to their guardians and reports were submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her roommate had locked her into a trailer and she couldn’t get out. Deputies arrived and discovered a trailer padlocked from the outside, with the victim calling for help inside. After she was freed, she claimed 77 year old Keith George Smith, of Ely, had locked her in against her will. Smith was later located and arrested for false imprisonment.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole property from his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered merchandise missing from her workplace. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was not located in the area.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and denied making any threats or having plans to hurt himself.

New Bookings: Keith George Smith / False imprisonment / Bail $5,000

JAN. 11, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juvenile was counseled and released to her father.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: The reporting party claimed a neighbor came onto her property. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party advised someone struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his residence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – a vehicle, which had been parked, rolled down a hill and struck another parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party heard via a third party someone was upset with him. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the manager of a local hotel claimed to be having issues with a tenant. The tenant was trespassed from the property.

New Bookings: Eric Patterson / Serving time for previous arrest

JAN. 12, 2022

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered someone was selling stolen merchandise on The Facebook. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the subject left when advised to do so.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 34 year old Krisse Thompson, of Ruth. She was later arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City – the reporting party claimed her child had been abused by his father. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located parked and unoccupied.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – the minor driver was backing from a parked position and struck a parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – an intoxicated subject was kicking the reporting party’s fence. The subject was advised to move along.

New Bookings: Krisse Thompson / Speeding, possession of a controlled substance x2, DUI, under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $20,000

JAN. 13, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a female was at his residence, damaging his property. Upon arrival, deputies identified the female as 40 year old Amber Mason, of Ely. Mason allegedly damaged property belonging to the reporting party, valued at $250 or greater. Mason failed to follow lawful orders and was taken into custody for obstructing a peace officer and injury to property

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the SUBJECT was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a former spouse was harassing her. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 54 year old Patricia Mitchell, of Ely, was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City – the reporting party discovered bruises on her child after they returned from a visit with their father in another city. A report was completed and forwarded to the appropriate jurisdiction.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the reporting party claimed the adverse party of a protection order had contacted her. The adverse party was contacted and advised the contact was accidental. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed an ex-boyfriend added his name to her vehicle title without her knowledge or permission. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The suspect was advised and complied.

New Bookings: Amber Mason / Injury to property and obstructing a peace officer / Bail $5,355

Patricia Mitchell / DUI, possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $10,000