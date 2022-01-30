Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

JAN. 14, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the two parties involved hade property belonging to the other, and both wanted their own property back.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and gave conflicting statements as to what happened. Both parties were separated.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed to have been battered by a friend. During the investigation, it was determined the reporting party, identified as 34 year old Brian Forcier, of Minnesota, had an outstanding warrant. He was later arrested.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to be receiving threats from his ex-wife. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – deputies were attempting to located the suspect of the battery from earlier in the shift, identified as 26 year old Jonaten Gonzalez, of Las Vegas. He was with 20 year old Prisila Muniz-Gonzales, of Ely. Both were in a stolen vehicle, and both had warrants for their arrest. Both were taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed to had met a subject at a local motel, whom she met online. When she came out of the bathroom, the male, her wallet, and phone were all gone. Deputies were unable to locate the male. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SHOPLIFTING: City – the subject was located and issued a citizen’s complaint for petit larceny, signed by the business manager.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male SUBJECT was causing problems at his house. The male left without incident.

New Bookings: Brian Forcier / Other jurisdiction warrant / No bail

Jonaten Gonzalez / Possession of a stolen vehicle and other jurisdiction warrant / No bail

Prisila Muniz-Gonzales / Possession of a stolen vehicle and other jurisdiction warrant / Bail $18,000

JAN. 15, 2022

JAN. 16, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 55 year old Isidro Medina, of Henderson, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. During a search incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – 23 year old Scott Rogan, of McGill, reported he struck a parked vehicle while driving. Rogan was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the two parties were in disagreement over child custody.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed an acquaintance had sent him a text which was threatening in nature. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SHOPLIFTERS: City – two subjects were discovered to have shoplifted from a local store. Both were issued citizen complaints for petit larceny.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have been in a fight with her roommate. The roommate was gone when deputies arrived and the reporting party did not want any further action taken.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was found to have an altered mental status and was assisted.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the juvenile was located and returned to his parents.

New Bookings: Isidro Medina / Driving suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000

Scott Rogan / Driving left of center, reckless driving, and DUI / Bail $3,135

Rodney Lesher / Serving time for previous arrest

JAN. 17, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN INJURY ACCIDENT: A witness observed a vehicle pass them at a high rate of speed on a rural road, swerving back and forth. The witness later encountered the vehicle after it went off of the roadway and crashed. One occupant, a juvenile, was outside of the vehicle and later transported to the hospital for injuries. The alleged driver, identified as Jeremy Moreno, of Ely, fled the scene on foot. He was later located and also transported to the hospital for injuries. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole property from her motel room several days earlier. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the alleged suspect was contacted and denied the accusations.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH SUBJECTS: City – the subjects were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Edidson Tocassovero, of Utah, swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, causing him to lose control and go off of the roadway. A report was completed.

New Bookings: None

JAN. 18, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 26 year old Ashley McNay, of Ely, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and advised he was fine.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Dora Crespin, of McGill, claimed the vehicle in front of her at a drive-through began backing up and struck her vehicle. The minor driver of the other vehicle claimed Crespin rear-ended him. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the male subject was contacted and found to be in an altered mental state. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believed someone was breaking into a residence. The area was checked and found to be secure. REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties admitted to arguing and agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 59 year old Delbert Tso, of Arizona, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings: Ashley McNay / Driving revoked / Bail $740

Delbert Tso / Warrant / Bail $1,615