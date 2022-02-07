Celebrating the rich film histories of Ely and White Pine County, the 3rd annual Ely Film, Art, & Music Festival, this March 11-1, will be their biggest event yet. Commencing at the historic Ely Central Theatre, attendees will be treated to more film, art and music than ever before.

Sixteen feature films will be shown over the course of six days, with 12 major motion pictures made in Ely and White Pine County scheduled for showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors and cinephiles will have plenty to see and do, from discussion panels with film industry professionals, to special VIP events like private screenings of special Nevada films, along with an art gallery opening, a Red Carpet gala, short film contest and Nevada Art Awards, and live music throughout the weekend.

Ely’s National Historic Landmark, the Nevada Northern Railway, will also be getting in on the lights, cameras and action, offering festival goers rail yard movie set tours and train rides.

Rounding out the festival weekend, attendees will be able to jam out with a charity fundraiser Movie Music Rock Concert featuring songs from our favorite films and benefitting a local five year old battling a rare form of cancer.

Ely Film, Art, & Music Festival is doing more than celebrating a century of major motion pictures made in the elevated city, it’s championing students, young filmmakers, and artists of every genre.

This cultural arts festival is providing thousands of dollars in cash prizes and awards for the artists of tomorrow through the Ely Film Fest Short-Film Contest and their first ever Nevada Art Contest.

There is still time for young artists and student filmmakers to enter into these contests that are awarding thousands of dollars in prizes and awards.

With so many reasons to visit, stay, and play in Ely, Nevada, The Ely Film, Art, & Music Festival is an event-filled cultural arts bonanza that brings Hollywood to the High Desert. For all the details, a full schedule, and tickets to the event, visit: www.ElyFilmFestival.com.