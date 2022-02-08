Ronald Keith Arterburn, age 65, of Mesquite, Nevada passed away unexpectedly in his home the morning of December 27, 2021. He was born August 11, 1956 to Keith and Imo Jean Arterburn and was raised in McGill Nevada. He attended elementary school in McGill and high school in Ely, Nevada (class of 1974). He was preceded in death by his Father, Keith, and his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Don and Adele Pay. Also preceding him in death was his dear dog Speckles. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; mother, Imo Jean; sister, Cheryl Herndon; brother, Rich Arterburn (Jan); daughters, Sena Black (Nate), Angie Francis (James), Melanie Francis (Ed); son, Peter Francis; and grandchildren, Devyn Francis and Carter Clarke as well as his cherished nieces and nephews.

He hated funerals and threatened to haunt us if we held one for him. Per his wishes, there will be no services.