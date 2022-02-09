Melvin Warren Bahls, 73, of Ely, Nevada passed away unexpectedly at home on January 20, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1948 in Sidney, Montana.

Melvin enlisted in the Navy on November 19, 1965 for 4 years, he was stationed offshore in Vietnam. During most of his life he worked for Law Enforcement, which included White Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Department of Corrections.

Mel made his home in Ely, Nevada 33 years ago after meeting his partner Jolene Gardner. He was retired and enjoyed many hobbies, working on his house, cooking, exploring in the mountains and of course his yard, which was his pride and joy, always was groomed to perfection!

Melvin is survived by his partner Jolene Gardner, Sister Janice Johnson, brothers Roger Bahls and Ervin Bahls, children Michelle (Dusty) Steinbeck, David Bahls, grandchildren Macii Bahls, Alli and Caitlin Steinbeck, Kyle (Alix) Kopp, Cody (Jessica) Kopp, Angelina Richardson, Nikole Richardson, 6 great grandchildren and very close friends Jackie (Bob) Kopp, Dale Heckethorn and Buddy Richardson. Melvin was preceded in death by both his parents and his son James “Jim” Bahls.

Donations can be made in memory of Melvin to Committee Against Child Hunger, 1545 Mill Street, Ely, Nevada 89301.