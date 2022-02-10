Arnold “Doyle” Howes passed away on January 26, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Doyle was born on May 12, 1935 in Austin, Utah to Arnold Howes and Ruby Conder. They relocated to the Ely area and ultimately settled in Ruth. Doyle served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico. Upon his return he enlisted in the National Guard.

Doyle married Hazel Gunderson in the Manti LDS temple. They had eight children and were married for 52 years. Doyle’s focus was always his family and his faith. Doyle was a hard worker all his life, working in the mining industry and as a general contractor. In 1999, he retired to care for his dear Hazel.

He was a diligent worker and blessed many with his service. In January 2017, he married Sydne Maycock. She was a blessed recipient of his love. Doyle leaves a lasting legacy of family, faith, love and service.

Doyle is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Stacy, his brothers, Billy and Nolan, grandson Michael, and his beloved wife Hazel. Surviving are his wife, Sydne and his children: Craig (Angela), Randy (Angie), Susan Ruud (Troy), Trent, Kerrie Smith (Jared), Jared (Felicia), and Rachael Gubler (Jay). He has 26 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There was a viewing on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. with funeral services at 12:00 at the LDS Stake Center in Ely. Interment will be at the Ely City Cemetery following the services. Funeral services will be broadcast via zoom.

Funeral services were also available via the following zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8124237 2341?pwd=MUtmNDRqZ21CNXJQM mZGSE10blVnQT09