Judge Stephen Bishop was named as Judge of the Year for 2020 by the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction (NJLJ). The NJLJ is the association of the judges presiding in Nevada’s Justice and Municipal Court. Each year, the NJLJ selects a judge who has provided outstanding service the NJLJ and the judiciary as a whole. Judge Bishop was selected for his service to the NJLJ in preparation for the legislative session and for his service to the judiciary in navigating and responding to the various pandemic related responses and other challenges of 2020. While he was selected as the judge of 2020, Judge Bishop was not presented with until January 2022, due to pandemic restrictions. The above photograph shows previous Judge Bishop receiving the award from previous Judge of the Year, Melissa Saragosa, of Las Vegas Justice Court.