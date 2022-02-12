Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

JAN. 19, 2022

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a school reported students were possibly using drugs and had left the campus. Contact was made with one juvenile, who denied using a controlled substance. The other juvenile was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party allowed a subject to live with him and now she was creating problems. He was advised of the eviction process.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a juvenile was located, but denied riding his bike in the roadway in traffic.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party discovered someone spray painted property at her workplace. A report was completed.

New Bookings:

Keegan Blakeley / Probation violation and possession of a controlled substance / No bail / Arrested by Nevada State Police-Parole and Probation

JANUARY 20, 2022

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party discovered someone had egged her vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole her dog years ago and gave it to another person. When the person passed away, she was supposed to get the dog back, but had not. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 40 year old Joshua Miller, of McGill, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – the reporting party advised he was doing a room inspection and discovered narcotics in an apartment. The information was passed onto the narcotics task force.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – a 70 year old male passed away at his residence due to natural causes. Notification to be made to next of kin.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and both claimed to have been arguing. Both agreed to keep the peace for the night.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with one party who advised they have been arguing with the other party, who had left prior to deputies arriving.

New Bookings:

Joshua Miller / Warrant – lewdness with a child under 14 and sexual assault / No bail

JAN. 21, 2022

REPORT OF THREATS: City – a juvenile reported an adult pointed a gun at him. The adult was not located at the time of the call. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed his sister threatened to punch him. The sister was contacted and said she overheard her brother talking poorly about her, so she threatened to punch him if he continued.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the alleged suspect was located and it was determined the house he was in was one in which he at one time resided and he was retrieving his property. The owner was contacted and only requested the suspect be trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 41 year old Jonathan Pierce, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. During a search incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and he was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party advised her teenage daughter would leave the house without permission, and wouldn’t return home when told. The minor was advised to follow her parent’s rules.

New Bookings:

Jonathan Pierce / Warrant, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $1,905 Ty Helfrich / Warrant / no bail

Daniel Shepherd / Hold for other agency

JAN. 22, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 43 year old Jason Maness, of Tennessee, was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: The reporting party claimed an acquaintance stole his rental car while he slept. The reporting party was unable to give detailed information as to the vehicle or the acquaintance, whom he was allegedly traveling with. The investigation continues. REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party discovered video footage of a female trespassing on her property. Per her request, the female was contacted and advised not to return to the property.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party heard voices from an abandoned apartment connected to her home. Deputies made entry and found evidence of someone living in the area. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed a family member advised her that her exhusband had made a threatening comment about her. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were contacted and were fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 42 year old Heidi Rowley, of Ely, was arrested for DUI and being in possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: The alleged suspect was located and claimed to be having a medical episode. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and recanted the desire to file charges.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left when deputies arrived.

New Bookings:

Jason Maness / DUI, speeding, and failure to maintain lane / Bail $1,040

Heidi Rowley / DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a drug without a prescription / Bail $15,000

JAN. 23, 2022

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered video of a female coming into her workplace and stealing merchandise without paying. A citizen’s complaint for petit larceny was issued to the female.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with both parties, who initially claimed to have been arguing. It was later claimed that a battery took place, but deputies were unable to substantiate the claim. A report was completed and submitted to the prosecuting attorney for review.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the vehicle involved could not be located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be okay.

New Bookings: None

JAN. 24, 2022

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contact and both claimed to be arguing. Both parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: City – a subject was located sleeping in an open building after closing hours. He left without incident.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a neighbor had been taunting their dog. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a local school claimed to be having an issue with a student. The student was counseled and was released to a guardian.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and trespassed from the property per the manager’s request.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: The reporting party advised the adverse party of a protection order had violated it by texting him. The adverse party was contacted and denied violating the order. A report was completed and submitted to the DA’s Office for review.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juvenile was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male SUBJECT wouldn’t leave her alone. The male was contacted and advised the female didn’t want contact from him.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered video footage of a male subject coming into her workplace and stealing merchandise without paying. A citizen’s complaint was completed and will be issued to the male when he is located.

New Bookings:

Ricky Brown / hold for other agency Boe Gibson / Probation violation / No bail

JAN. 25, 2022

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Kristen Deshane, of Ely, struck a parked vehicle while attempting to turn around in a parking lot. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a student was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The student denied using drugs. She was released to a guardian.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claims to be getting unusual phone calls. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: A vehicle matching the description was located and the driver was issued a citation for unregistered vehicle. REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed money had been transferred out of his account. He advised the bank had corrected the error.

New Bookings:

Jorge Araiza / Possession of a controlled substance 200 grams or more, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and transporting a controlled substance / Bail $200,000 / Arrested by Nevada State Police