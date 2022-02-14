Ely 4-H Cloverbuds is one of the most active 4-H Clubs in White Pine County. Last year, the group had 45 registered members, and this year enrollment is quickly growing.

Member Asher Perkins showing off his duct tape bookmark and pencil bag that he made at a Cloverbud meeting.

Cloverbuds is for youth ages 5-8 as of Jan. 1, and is open to White Pine County residents. Ely Cloverbuds’ Leader Melissa Crump said, “With this being my third year as one of the Leaders for our Club, we are finally getting the hang of things. It is going to be a really fun year, and we are looking forward to our twice monthly project meetings.”

4-H is a great opportunity for youth to try something new, meet friends, and gain life skills. Cloverbud members have the opportunity to explore 4-H Projects and participate in the County Fair before they become of age for 4-H and FFA.

The organization’s motto “To make the best better” is a goal of Crumps with these kids.

“We can use our hearts to help others, and that is something that we will do in Cloverbuds,” she said at a recent meeting.

The club meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month through June at the David E. Norman Elementary School’s cafeteria at 5:30p.m.

Registration can be done online at vs.4honline.com. Volunteers are always welcome and encouraged ,and can register on the same website. Questions can be answered via email at ely4HCloverbuds@gmaill.com or by contacting the Extension office at 775-289-4459.