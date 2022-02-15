The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office is asking the public to review and provide input on preliminary issues and planning criteria for a Resource Management Plan (RMP) Amendment and associated Environmental Assessment analyzing a proposal to sell one 0.66-acre parcel of public lands in White Pine County.

The publication of the combined Notice of Realty Action and Notice of Intent in the Federal Register today initiates a 45-day scoping and review period that concludes March 21.

The BLM is proposing to amend the 2008 Ely District RMP to identify a specific 0.66-acre parcel for disposal and provide the proposed recipient a patent for the parcel.

The proposal meets land sale criteria as described in Section 203 of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, as the lands are difficult and uneconomic to manage as part of the public lands and are not suitable for management by another Federal department or agency.

Maps, preliminary issues, and planning criteria are available online athttps://go.usa.gov/xMDeX. For more information, contact BLM Bristlecone Field Manager Jared Bybee at 775-289-1847 orjbybee@blm. gov.