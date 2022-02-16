Brice L. Gubler passed away February 3, 2022 in Lund, NV. He was born July 12, 1950 in Ely, NV to LeRoy and Ellen Gubler.

Brice married Peggy Jayne Halstead, together they had three children; Conan, Cassie, and Cara. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Brice honorably served his country in the United States Airforce. He enjoyed the outdoors and golfing. Brice loved spending time with his family.

Brice is survived by his children; Conan Gubler, Cassie Gaskill and Cara Gubler, nine grandchildren; Jarett, Jerrica, Jenna, Christian, Kaleb, Nathan, Trevor, Wyatt and Dakota, two siblings; Anna Gubler and Denton Gubler and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy Gubler and brother Kimbale Gubler.

Graveside Services were held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Lund Cemetery.