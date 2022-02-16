The Ely Fire department along with the Volunteer firefighters took in some extrication training also known as the Jaws of Life, this last Saturday at the Ely landfill. A Team Towing donated the two vehicles for the training. Those interested in volunteering can top by the Ely Fire Station at 1780 Great Basin Blvd., or visit the website elyvolunteerfiredepartment.org
