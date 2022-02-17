March 24,1925 ~ February 2, 2022

Betty Nichols passed away at her home on February 2, 2022, with her family at her side. She was born to Florence and Joseph Carrick in Salt Lake City on March 24, 1925. She was 96 at the time of her passing. The family relocated from Salt Lake City to Ely Nevada when she was one, and except for a few short stints when she was younger, lived her entire life in Ely. Immediately after graduating from White Pine High School in 1942, she accepted employment with Bell Telephone as an operator. Shortly after starting this job an opportunity developed for a position with the FBI, so at 17 years of age, off she went to Washington DC. Due to her young age, she was unable to even board the train without the permission of her father. Arriving in Washington DC, she was employed by the FBI as a fingerprint technician. After a year in this capacity, she returned to Ely for a visit but at the end of her vacation her family was unwilling to let her return to Washington.

With the assistance of her aunt Katie she subsequently accepted a position with the Permanente Corporation in Oakland California who was building ships for the war effort. She was a member of a team that was honored for the completion of a ship in the record time of 1 week. Over the period of the war the company completed 517 Liberty ships which were cargo and troop carriers. This was an example of the “Greatest Generation’s “capabilities. She returned to Ely at the end of the war effort and was immediately rehired by the telephone company as an operator. She remained with the phone company until 1948 when she married James Nichols, a relationship she cherished for the next 53 years until his passing. With her marriage, she became a stay-at-home mom attending to the needs of her children, Bob, Sally, and Debbie. After a 17-year hiatus, she returned to the phone company to help finance college for her children. She remained with the phone company until the closing of operator services in Ely.

As a devoted mother, Betty’s favorite past time was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed fishing, bottle & garnet hunting, painting, playing cards, traveling, and long road trips exploring the back roads of White Pine County with Jim.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Joseph and Florence Carrick Coppin, and her brothers, Marvin Carrick, Robert Carrick, and Donald Carrick.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Linda) Nichols, Sally (Terry) Gust, and Debbie (Randy) Larson. Grandchildren Lori (Doug) Harris, Leslie Nichols, Tracie (Martin Burdick) Gust, Heather (Brian) Hurlburt, Russell (Lynette) Gust, Christy (Fritz)

Klingler, Sherry (Danny) Miller, and Katie (Matt) Adams as well as sister-in-law Marie Carrick. She had 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Honoring Betty’s request, there will be no formal services or funeral. A family graveside will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest donations to the White Pine Historical Railroad Foundation or CACH – Attention Susan Keogh at 1545 Mill St. Ely, NV 89301.