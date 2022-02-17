Mr. George R. Moore Painter 90 years, passed away peacefully January 23rd of 2022 in Las Vegas Nevada. He was born in Helena, Montana on April 15, 1931 to George Thomas Painter and Mary Margaret Moore Painter. He was a widower and no children of this marriage.

George was raised in Lander Wyoming. George’s grandfather was the first Barber in Lander. George was employed by the Forest Service and later by the Anaconda Copper Mine in Weed Heights, Nv. He was a kind gentleman to all. He made many friends through his years. He also resided for many years in Ely, Nevada.

The last years of his life, he was loved and cared for by his Niece, Marylynn Reyes Thompson, her husband Kerry Thompson and Great Niece Denise Muniz of Island Park, Idaho. He lived in a beautiful log cabin, and enjoyed the beauty of Yellowstone with family and friends.

He is survived by 3 brothers, Franklin John Painter Leuis of Butte, Montana, Ronald William Painter Petersen of Colorado and Ralph Thomas Nicholson of Oregon. A sister Lucinda Painter Reyes of Yerington, Nevada, Niece Katherine Reyes Sperry and Nephew Nieves B. Reyes also of Yerington, Nevada. He has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was especially loved by Marylynn’s children, Erica, Denise and Katherine who showed Uncle George their love through his years. His Great Grandparents came to Montana in 1877. Sargent Charles Mahr and Margaret Rachael Black, Mahr came with the 2nd US Cavalry.

George is preceded in death by Great Grandparents, Grandparents and his Mother and Father. Also his brothers, Frederick Painter Joseph Belmont Painter, Thomas Dee Painter Verley, Benjamin George Painter Hooper. He is and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He will be laid to rest in Bridger, Montana. O Great Spirit whose voice I hear in the wind, and whose breath gives life to all of the world. Hear Me! I am small and weak. I need your strength and wisdom. Let me walk in beauty and make my eyes ever hold the red and purple sunset. Make my hands respect the things you have made. My ears sharp to hear your voice. Make me wise so that I may understand the things you might teach me. Let me hear the lessons you have. In every leaf and rock. I seek strength not to be greater than my brother. But to fight my greatest enemy, myself. Make me always ready to come to you. With clear hands and straight eyes. So when life fades as the fading sunset. My spirit will come to you without shame. Amen.