Lee Calvin Brumley, born November 21, 1942 in Delta, Utah, passed away February 7, 2022 in Ely, NV. Services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely, NV. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and services will begin at 11:00. The interment will follow at the Ely City Cemetery. Full Obituary to follow.
