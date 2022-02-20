David Ivar Hansen passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2022 just days short of his 98th birthday. He was at home in his own bed, lovingly cared for by his granddaughter Emily Walker Griffith.

Dave was born in Richfield, Utah on Feb. 27, 1924 to Abraham and Effie Sorensen Hansen. He was the youngest of 5 boys, Gordon, Howard, Richard (Dick), Wm Kent, and David. He grew up in Richfield delivering newspapers each morning before school. He played the saxophone in the school band. He was the youngest HAM radio operator in the state of Utah, and he often took over the teaching of his high school physics class.

Dave served in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Springfield. His responsibilities included, not surprisingly, keeping the radio equipment functioning and communications between the ship and the world open. His service taught him to depend on the Lord, have faith even in difficult times, and to value life.

After the war, Dave returned to Richfield where he helped start KSVC radio station, and on December 1, 1947 married his sweetheart Carol June Sampson in the Manti Temple. They had a son, David Kent, and then moved to Ely, Nevada in 1950 after extensive research showed Ely was the perfect spot to start a radio station, KELY, so he and his friend Dale Bradley formed the White Pine Broadcast Company. Dave held this community in his heart for the rest of his life. This community helped him build his dream. Over time he became the sole owner of KELY in 1957. He personally visited local businesses several times each week during the 35 years he owned the station. He strove to understand and build their business as they helped him build his. During that time, the station served the community by hosting radiothons in support of the March of Dimes and WPHS Band, broadcasting local high school sports, and promoting local events. He always purchased everything for the station and his home from local businesses to show his support. He employed and became friends with many wonderful and talented people through the years.

Always the engineer at heart, Dave spent many hours in his shop working to improve the station. In those efforts he modernized the industry in several ways. KELY was the first radio station in history to broadcast remotely in 1953. Additionally, he modernized tape to tape recorders. He shared his invention freely with those in the industry. He became a member of the National Broadcasters of America Hall of Fame. His family thought that was cool, but he thought it unnecessary. Dave and Carol sold the radio station to their good friends the Reeds in 1985.

Dave and his friend Dale Bradley were also instrumental in bringing Television to White Pine County. Dave searched for a good signal, helped build the translators, and filed the extensive federal applications. Later in life, he helped the county maintain the translators.

Dave also deeply loved his church community. He attended all three Ely wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints during his life in Nevada. He served in the Boy Scouts in the Ely First Ward. He became the first bishop of the Ely Third Ward when it was organized. He was bishop for 5 years. He served as Stake President of the Ely Nevada Stake for ten years. Following that, Dave became a Stake Patriarch. His wife Carol served as his scribe. He was an active Patriarch for over 38 years except for when Dave and Carol served an 18 month mission in the Birmingham, Alabama mission. Despite his allergies, he could be found at the Stake Welfare Farm helping side by side with the men he loved and admired so much. During this time, he also helped with Habitat for Humanity projects.

Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol June Sampson Hansen, his parents, his siblings Gordon, Howard, Richard (Dick), Wm Kent,, his son David Kent Hansen, and two great-grandsons Patrick Douglas Higgins and Everest David Croft. He is survived by Kathy Hansen (Kent), Jan Hansen Walker, Kim (Richard) Hulse, Carolyn (Norman) Follis, 21 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 1pm at the Richfield City Cemetery, Utah. In lieu of flowers and in tribute to the life Dave lived, we request that you take a moment to read your patriarchal blessing and/or perform an act of service for somebody.