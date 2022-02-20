Lee Calvin (Lucky) Brumley passed away on February 7, 2022 in Ely, Nevada, at the age of 79. He was born on November 21, 1942, to Bill Brumley and Veola Ling in Delta, Utah.

Lucky lived in Ely, Nevada, at different phases of his life. He kept coming back. Although he lived in a lot of different places growing up, he felt that Ely was his hometown.

He married Betty Davis on December 25, 1965, in Caliente, Nevada. After having two daughters, Marla and Kelly, they divorced.

On February 12, 1984, exactly 38 years ago, he went on a blind date with Kathy Pritchett. They were later married on July 13, 1988, in Ely.

He was drafted into the Army in April, 1966, and went to Vietnam for a year where he was an Engineer Equipment Operator.

After the Army, he continued his employment with NDOT where he stayed for 35 years. He retired for a year and a half and went back to work for Washington Group International for six years.

He sought adventure by visiting many places around the world where he enjoyed hunting and fishing and many other activities. He liked hunting deer in White Pine County and Nevada better than any place ever hunted.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and a daughter, Marla (Kirk) Gretka.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughters Kelly (Zachary) Allred, Tammi Bohrn, son Cody (Jamie) Pritchett, grandchildren Chance Gretka, Lacey Griffith, Zachary (Christine) Gretka, Britani (Matthew) Eversgerd, Izach Allred, Jacob Allred, Tanner Bohrn, Jaci (Dennis) Burns, Hunter Pritchett, Rylan Pritchett, Brantley Pritchett, great grandchildren Memphis Eversgerd and Karlee Burns.

Services were held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Mountain Vista Chapel. The internment was at the Ely City Cemetery.