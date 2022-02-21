Della R. Amaya, was born in Eureka, Nevada on September 12, 1925, to Jose and Maria (Reyes) Rodriguez, where her father worked with the local ranchers. Soon after, the family of 6 moved to Riepetown, Nevada, where her father found work in the mines. When the Great Depression hit, the family moved to Las Vegas, where along the way Della’s youngest brother, Johnny, was born, completing the family of seven. The family lived in Las Vegas until the mines reopened in Riepetown, and the family returned to the area. That is where Della grew up and called home.

Della moved to Ely with her three children around 1960, where she worked as a housekeeper at the Park View Motel and then at William Bee Ririe Hospital. In 1977 she and her daughter moved to Reno, Nevada where Della worked in the maternity ward at Saint Mary’s Hospital, retiring in 1991. She was well liked and was very pleased when the nursing staff threw her a retirement party.

Della was proud of her Mexican heritage and the accomplishments of her children and their families. She loved talking about her life in Riepetown, which was a melting pot of immigrants of many ethnicities. She made the best beans and tortillas this side of Mexico. Della was an extremely hard worker and an inspiration to other women, as she adapted to life changes. She had many life-time friends, which included neighbors, as well as her children’s friends and their children.

Della was loved and cared for by her daughter Patricia Cox, and husband Kevin, in their home for the last eight years of her life, where she passed on February 3, 2022.

Della was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Barry, Martin, Johnny; sister, Helen Torres; and son, Robert Amaya.

She is survived by her son, Andy Rodriguez, Santa Rosa, CA; her daughter, Patricia Cox (Kevin), Reno; grandsons Brian Rodriguez, Reno; Carlos Rodriguez, Honolulu, Hawaii; Mathew Amaya (Bethany), Kissimmee, Florida; granddaughters Tricia Larose (Curtis), Palm Springs, CA; Maria (Amaya) Zimmerman (Jake), Reno; great granddaughters, Samantha, Adelyn, Zoey, and Kyra; and great grandsons Nate and Jessie; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and lifetime special friends, young and old, who adored her.

The family would like to thank The Circle of Life Hospice community for their care and support during the last portion of Della’s life.

A private service was held for the family, and a celebration of life will be held in September.

Arrangements are under the direction of Walton Funeral Home in Reno.