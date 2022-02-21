On Sunday February 13th, Paige Elise Hill, age 20, gained her angel wings after losing her lifelong battle with Sanfilippo Syndrome.

Paige was born on September 27th, 2001, in Ely, Nevada. She was quite the adventurous little gal! She loved playing T-ball and soccer. She was a member of White Pine 4-H, and loved showing her pigs at the county fair with the help of her older brothers. She loved picture books, cartoons, and swinging!

She really enjoyed school and was fortunate to have had some of the greatest teachers! Paige loved to participate in band, drama, science, and Student Council. She taught others that it was okay to do things differently, and to have fun living life to the fullest!

Paige got to do extraordinary things in her short life such as traveling to amazing places, marching in the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City, attending the National MPS Conference and Nevada Duo Sensory Conference, and going on a Disney Cruise and Disney trip with Make-A-Wish.

Paige is survived by her mother Michelle, older brothers Brandon, Alex, and Chris, Uncle Tony, and furry friends dogs Geno and Bentley, and kitties Blackie and Bella. Her Grandma Peggy and Aunt Lorraine were there to take her hands and help welcome her to Heaven!

A Celebration of Paige’s Life will be held on Friday, February 25th at the Ely, Nevada LDS Church Stake Center. A visitation will be held at 10 am, and services at 11 am, with a luncheon to follow.

The family asks if your heart feels compelled, to consider a donation to either the National MPS Society, or Team Sanfilippo as they work towards finding a cure.