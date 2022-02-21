July 1, 1923 – February 11, 2022

“Adored Wife” of Arne Oas II; and “Loving Mother” of Margaret (Oas) Fromelius and Arne (Judy) Oas III.

Virginia loved being known as “Grandma O” to her grandchildren Arne (Linde) Oas IV, Ann (Todd) Smith, Jenifer (Ryan) Mersman, Steven Oas and all their friends; and her great-grandchildren Arne “Ethan” Oas V, Jillian Smith, Madison Smith and all their friends.

Virginia was born at home in Ruth Nevada to parents James Robert and Helen Marie (Williams) Puryear.

She is predeceased by 7 siblings: Margaret (Emmett) Spencer, James E. “Bud” (Jeanette) Puryear; three “baby” brothers Calvin, Richard “Dickey” and Herbert “Herbie” (within 18 months from 3 separate tragedies); ½ Brother Robert Puryear and ½ sister Janis Puryear. She is survived by her youngest brother John W. (Mary) Puryear of Santa Barbara, CA.

Virginia graduated in 1941 from Franklin High School, Los Angeles CA and married Arne in 1942 before he was deployed to China as a B24 pilot. Virginia and Arne were childhood neighbors and grew to adore each other with love rarely seen, quietly special and dreamt of by many. They were married 72 years before Arne passed in 2014.

Virginia enjoyed a variety of music and dancing, camping, picnics at the beach, swimming in the ocean and basking in the sun. She felt “most loved” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren and “most blessed” when surrounded by family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Per Arne’s and Virginia’s request to remain together for eternity the family will meet privately to combine and release their ashes together at their pre-selected sight. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com