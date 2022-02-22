Tanner Hegg was the tournament champion and took 2nd place in Skills at the Nevada Middle School VRC State Championship over the weekend in Las Vegas. Hegg has qualified to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship, presented by Northrop Grumman Foundation in Dallas, Texas, May 8-12. Students will showcase their game strategies, design, and teamwork skills to be crowned champions at this world-class global event.
