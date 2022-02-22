Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

FEB. 4, 2022

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies made contact with the parties involved. During the contact, 23 year old Happy Malanowski, of Ely, refused to follow lawful orders. Malanowski was arrested. An investigation of the domestic revealed the parties involved had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: The incident is under investigation.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 42 year old Heidi Breitrick, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings: James Birchim / Courtesy hold for other agency

Happy Malanowski / Obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest / Bail $710

Heidi Breitrick / Warrant / 5,000

FEB. 5, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 32 year old Shaun Futrell, of Ely, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 59 year old Nancy Shouse. Of Ely, was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The reporting party claimed a friend had been battered by an unknown person. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – another agency requested assistance on a traffic stop. Contact was made with Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and 33 year old Benjamin Siemu, of California. It was reported Siemu had passed another vehicle in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed and was stopped by the Ely Shoshone Police Department. It was determined he had a juvenile in the vehicle, was DUI, and was violating a protection order. He was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City – the fraud was a mistake made by the vendor, and was corrected.

New Bookings: Benjamin Siemu / Child neglect, DUI, driving revoked, unsafe passing, and violation of a protection order / Bail $5,000

FEB. 6, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 38 year old Gerardo GonzalezFlores, of Ely, was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed her boyfriend had battered her and strangled her. When she attempted to use her mobile to call for help, he wouldn’t allow her to use the phone or to leave. Contact was made with the male subject, identified as 21 year old Jesus Alejandro Rosales, of Ely. Based on the evidence at the scene, Rosales was arrested.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party discovered a vehicle parked on her property. The vehicle was later removed by a friend.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and checked okay.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party, a juvenile, claimed another juvenile threatened her. The other juvenile was contacted and denied making the threat.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Contact was made with the subject, who claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – a vehicle matching the description was located and the driver was warned about his driving habits.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed to see someone taking property from a vacant home. The home was checked and was found to be secure, with no signs of forced entry. No one was located in the area.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – a family member was contacted and they said they were aware of the situation and monitoring the subject.

New Bookings: Gerardo Gonzalez-Flores / DUI, speeding, and driving revoked / Bail $1,955

Jesus Rosales / Domestic battery, delay telecommunication, and false imprisonment / Bail $20,000

Jubal Nicholes / Serving time for previous arrest

FEB. 7, 2022

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a school reported a student leaving school without permission. The student was located and later released to a guardian.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was assisted.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a female was harassing her. The female was contacted and advised to discontinue her behavior.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

New Bookings: Rodney Lesher / Serving time for previous arrest Caleb Crampton / Serving time for previous arrest

FEB. 8, 2022

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be waiting for a ride.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – no disturbance could be located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – no disturbance could be located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party discovered someone in her vehicle. The subject was contacted and claimed to not know she was in someone’s car. The subject left and the reporting party didn’t want any criminal charges pursued.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 18 year old Colton Harris, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area checked okay. REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – David Hansen passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a subject came into her workplace and berated her. The incident was documented.

New Bookings: Colton Harris / Warrant / No bail

FEB. 9, 2022

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party said an employee at their workplace had been fired and claimed they made threats to come back and cause problems. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject was causing problems at his work place. The male was contacted and trespassed from the property per the management.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 29 year old Malachi Duke Olson, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – several students had been involved in a pushing match, which many believed would lead to a larger confrontation. The incident was documented and there were no further issues.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was completed to be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the incident was a misunderstanding and the merchandise was paid for.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a vehicle was following too closely behind him. The vehicle was located and the driver was advised to allow adequate space.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The area was checked, but nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – a vehicle matching the description was located, but the driver denied driving recklessly.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 47 year old Laura Jacki Nicholson, of McGill, was stopped for driving a vehicle with suspended registration. She was later found to be in possession of controlled substances and was DUI.

New Bookings: Laura Nicholson / Possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $20,000