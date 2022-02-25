To the editor,

This letter is meant to address my departure from Ely Learning Bridge Charter School.

It is with deep regret that I am leaving Learning Bridge School. My last day will be February 25th. My wife has already taken a job opportunity in Winnemucca that is too good for her to pass up. My future employer there was at first willing to wait until June for me to start work with them. However, they also have a departing employee which has caused the timeline to speed up. I must start work with them on February 28th. To help mitigate rumors, I am leaving because I have chosen to support my wife’s career decision just as she has loyally supported my decisions over the last 20 years. This is how we have worked together over the last 34 years.

Working here at Learning Bridge has been a great experience. I have learned much and have enjoyed working with the teaching and support staff each day. The students here are great and I hope I have done my best serving first students in 4th grade and now students in middle school. This is a great school and I wish it nothing but the best.

I have worked at many schools and they all go through periods of change. I have no doubt that, under the capable leadership of Dr. Williams-Harper, Learning Bridge will continue to evolve and improve as it strives to serve every student who attends this school. I would have no reservations at all with having my grandchildren attend Learning Bridge Charter School.

I appreciate all the kindness shown to me in the months I have been here in Ely. Thank you for supporting your students and helping them be the best students possible. This is what helps Learning Bridge be the school that it is.

Sincerely,

Milo Jury, Ed.D