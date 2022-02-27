Submitted photo

Several members in the community came out to capture KGHM Robinson Mine presenting The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows with a $500,000 donation for a new childcare facility that will serve children 6 weeks to 5 years of age.

KGHM-Robinson Mine showed its support to local residents last week by donating $500,000 towards a community childcare facility in Ely.

The facility will be built and operated by the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM), which already has an excellent program in place in Ely that serves ages 5-18 year olds.

“As a fourth generation Nevadan myself and as a mom, I know the challenges parents in this community face when it comes to a shortage of licensed childcare options,” said Amanda Hilton, general manager for KGHM-Robinson Mine. “Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is a fantastic step toward addressing that need in a quality way.”

Hilton noted the lack of sufficient childcare in the community is causing an impact on the workforce. “There have been some parents who have had to leave the workforce because they don’t have a place to take their children.”

The facility will be housed at what is currently a vacant building owned by the White Pine County School District, which agreed to a long-term lease. That building is the old Murry Street School.

The BGTCM will operate the program, which will have the capacity to service 70 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

“The Boys & Girls Club of America has over a century of experience delivering on a mission that promotes all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Mike Wurm, CEO and President of BGCTM. “A project like this, with a partner like KGHM-Robinson, is a huge leap toward helping fulfill that objective in the Ely Community.”

Hilton spoke about how she was sitting at lunch earlier that day with a staff member who is an equipment operator at KGHM Robinson. “He said he started talking to me about what this donation meant to him. He is a single dad, he has a 3-month-old daughter, and right now his mom is raising his daughter so he can go to work. It was so impactful to me to recognize how important this donation is, and how much this project means to our entire community,” Hilton said.

Robinson currently has 177 dependents on their health insurance plan who are ages 0-5, and while not all of those dependents will require the daycare facility, there are several other large companies and agencies throughout the county whose employees will be able to benefit from this facility as well.

Wurm explained how the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows have been in the Reno and Sparks area for more than 45 year. and in the last 10 years they have expanded to rural counties.

“It’s exciting to come out here as often as I do, we are so welcomed here,” Wurm said. “The school district has been a great partner from the beginning and we are extremely excited to bring this service here.”

The total cost of the childcare facility is about $1.5 million. KGHM-Robinson Mine’s $500,000 donation is kickstarting the campaign with this large donation.

“This gift—I really think it’s going to start the snowball rolling down the hill, and we have other funders waiting to see what this community’s buy in this project is, and that’s really important to a lot of private funders,” Wurm said. “This is a huge contribution and it’s going to have an impact, and it’s going to make a difference in this community for a very long time, and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this. We have all the pieces together now we just gotta make this happen.”