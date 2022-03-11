KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Prices at Love’s Gas Station on Great Basin Boulevard spiked by 45 cents over the weekend

The price of gasoline broke a historic record since 2008 last Monday, when the price of regular gasoline broke $4 a gallon. Several locals were feeling the cringe as they saw the continuous rise in fuel prices.

Many White Pine County residents live more than five miles out of town, some as far as 32 miles.

Alice Nicholes commented on social media when The Ely Times posed the question of if it will have an impact on a person’s daily routine and if carpooling would become a thing.

Alice Nicholes wrote, “Quit my job, can’t afford to drive from Lund and make $10 an hour.”

Patricia McNay said, “Went from $3.99 at 9 a.m. to $4.39 an hour later, it’s crazy. Guess I’ll just stay home even more than I do now.”

The average price across the country rose 10 cents in a day and 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data. Pressure at the pump has only intensified since the Russian invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago and subsequent calls to ban Russians imports of oil.

Russia was the world’s third-largest producer of petroleum products in 2020, after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and accounts for about a tenth of the global oil supply.

Last week, the International Energy Agency announced a coordinated release of crude oil from 31 member countries’ strategic references, which includes the U.S., Canada, South Korea, Mexico, and Germany to count the soaring crude prices, the AAA said in a release Monday.

The effect for some will mean less travel and groceries to save money.

“It will have a trickle down effect. Gouged at the pumps means less $$$ for other things, even basic ones like groceries, which affects every other place people buy things,” Teri Doty commented.

By Tuesday, President Joe Biden made the decision to ban Russian oil imports. The United Statees will be acting alone, but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies.