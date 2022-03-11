Opal Hendrix Larsen passed away peacefully at her daughter Kathy’s home in Elko NV on February 23, 2022 just after celebrating her 97th birthday with all of her children and visits from many of her large posterity. Opal was born on Feb 9, 1925 in Lund, NV to William and Eva Hendrix.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Larsen; her son, Allen Larsen; brothers, Bud, Keith and McKay Hendrix and sisters; Priscilla Cooper, Lois Horsely, and Anna McBeth. Neil and Opal were married on Jan 13, 1943 in Ruth, NV. Opal is survived by sons: Denny Larsen (Doreen) Arizona and Lonnie Larsen (Dana) Nebraska and daughters Barbara Tippetts (Carlyle) Arizona, Kathy Hoem (Duane) Nevada, Karla McKay (Bob) Nevada, Terrie McCombs

(Dwight) Pennsylvania and Annette Dygert (Shawn) Idaho. Opal leaves an amazing posterity of 35 grandchildren, 117 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

Opal was a faithful member of the McGill Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many callings in her ward including Primary and Relief Society President and in the Ely, NV Stake in Relief Society Presidencies. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Copper Camp for many years. She was devoted to serving God, her family and community. She was a wonderful cook and baker of delicious treats. Her kindness, love and example will live on as legacy for her family for generations to come. We love you dear mother. Until we meet again at Jesus feet.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the McGill Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, McGill, Nevada. A viewing will be held at 9am preceding the service

Interment will be at the Lund cemetery

Pallbearers: Shane Turner, Jonathan Larsen, Michael Cromie, Rye McKay, Clint Green, Travis Larsen, Russell Dygert

Honorary Pallbearers: Denny Larsen, Lonnie Larsen, Carlyle Tippetts, Duane Hoem, Bob McKay, Dwight McCombs, Shawn Dygert