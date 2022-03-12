Ever thought about running for County Commission, City Council or Sheriff? Here’s your chance.

The filing for non-judicial offices kicked off this past Monday. Filing period is open til Friday, March 18. Federal and state offices file nominal action papers with the Nevada Secretary of State in Carson City. All county offices file with the White Pine County Clerk, located at 1786 Great Basin Blvd.

Several seats are up for election this year locally, such as the White Pine County Sheriff’s seat that Scott Henriod currently holds. White Pine County Commission seats 1 and 5 that are held by Travis Godon and Ian Bullis are also open for filing.

District Attorney, County Treasurer, Assessor, Recorder and County Clerk are on the long list of seats open for filing as well. The Ely City Council has three seats that Ernie Flangas, Seat 1, Ed Spear, Seat 3, and Jerri-Lynn Williams Harper in Seat 5, are also open for the filing period of candidates.

Statewide seats like the Governor, Secretary or State, Attorney General, and U.S. Senate and U.S Representative Congress. District 2 will be contentious, with Steve Sisolak reporting that he filed on Monday, and Adam Laxalt making the announcement that he has officially filed for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Catherine Cortez Masto.

All candidates filing for office must present a valid identification, filing fee for County Office is $105. School District Trustee, Hospital Trustee, Television District, and G.I.D. Seats are $35. City of Ely Offices are $25. There is no filing fee for the Conservation District.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 14. For more information contact 775-293-6509 or visit www.WhitePineCounty.net/162/ elections