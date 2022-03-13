The Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership will be accepting applications for its Small Grant, Large Grant, and Tonia Harvey Research Grant Programs through May 2.

GBHAP offers grants for innovative projects that contribute to the mission of protecting and promoting the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Great Basin National Heritage Area (White Pine County, NV and Millard County, UT). To be eligible for funding, applicants must show a minimum 1:1 matching contribution and projects must further one or more of the following heritage area goals:

Heritage Resource Conservation & Enhancement

Heritage Education & Interpretation

Heritage Tourism & Recreation

Community Revitalization

Partnership Development

Projects that address two or more goals are highly encouraged. Grants up to $20,000 will be awarded for eligible projects through a competitive application process. Applications for grants for up to $1,500 are accepted throughout the year for smaller projects and to fund transportation for school field trips. Past grant recipients include the Ely Art Bank and Renaissance Village; the White Pine Public Museum; and the Nevada Northern Railway National Historic Landmark.

To learn more about our projects, our partners, or our grants program, call GBHAP at (775) 234-7171, email grants@greatbasinheritage.org, or visit online at https://greatbasinheritage.org/get-a-grant/.