U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined Senator John Tester’s (D-Mont.) Rural Physician Workforce Production Act. This bipartisan bill would strengthen partnerships between medical schools and rural hospitals and would support work to recruit new medical residents to rural communities.

“Many of Nevada’s rural communities are facing doctor shortages and struggling to retain key medical staff, and this bill would give them the tools they need to recruit and retain trained physicians and health care professionals. I’ll keep working on common sense legislation that will improve access to health care across Nevada.”

Senator Cortez Masto is a leader in the Senate in ensuring Nevadans throughout the state can access quality, affordable health care. She has introduced bipartisan legislation to extend Medicare enrollees’ access to telehealth services no matter where they reside.