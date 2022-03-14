Patrick Howard Corbin, 56, of Carson City, NV passed away on March 2, 2022. Pat was born in Ely, NV to Carole Gunderson and Howard Eugene Corbin.

He graduated from White Pine High School, went to UNR to play football, then joined the United States Marine Corp. Pat served 6 years

in the Marine Corp as an E5 Sergeant with his primary specialty of Vehicle Recovery Mechanic. He was honorably discharged with awards; Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal with a Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Certificate of Commendation, and 5 Meritorious Mast Awards. He then returned to Nevada where he pursued his career as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

He was fascinated with ranching and cowboy lifestyle. He enjoyed the outdoors and exploring old ghost towns all over Nevada. Pat loved to golf and was a very good cook.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Cory Wilhoite.

Pat is survived by; son Jeremiah Corbin, step-son Jacob Stark, Monica Corbin, sister Kim Lewis, brother Aaron (Michelle) Huntington, nieces; Whitney, Alli, Ashlyn, and Karlee, Nephews; Jordan, Spencer, Kegan, aunts and uncles and extended family in New York.

At his request, there will be no services.