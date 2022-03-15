Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

FEB. 21, 2022

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the suspect was advised to stop bothering his neighbor.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties claimed to be arguing over breaking up. They separated.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed they were threatened by another person. The person was contacted and denied the allegations. All parties were advised to avoid each other.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: The information was documented and submitted to the agency of the jurisdiction in which the alleged crime occurred.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The area was checked and nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: This issue was deemed civil in nature and the parties involved were advised to pursue it as such.

New Bookings: None

FEB. 22, 2022

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties advised they had only been arguing and were now separated.

REPORT OF A SHOPLIFTER: City – the subject could not be located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party believed someone stole his food assistance card. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 24 year old Michael Sims, of McGill, was arrested for battering a sibling.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Robert Gallegos, of Ely, failed to yield at an intersection, causing an accident with Mathew Dennis Brooks, of Ely.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 54 year old Jerry Burton, of Ely, was arrested for failing to verify his address as a sex offender.

New Bookings: Eric Patterson / Warrant / No bail

Michael Sims / Battery / Bail $355

Jerry Burton / Sex offender failure to verify address / Bail $10,000

FEB. 23, 2022

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: The reporting party said she let her boyfriend driver her vehicle and he hasn’t come back yet. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Debbie Ashby, of Ely, entered an intersection and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle driven by Peter Hohlt, of Ely, causing an accident.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: 29 year old Gordon Garcia, of Wadsworth, allowed his vehicle to drift off of a rural road, causing it to overturn. Garcia was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Taylor Davis, of Ely, went off the roadway and struck a guard rail.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Javier Gutierrez, of Ely, was making a left turn in an outside turn lane. David Gortari, of Colorado was making a similar turn in the inside turn lane. Gortari drifted into the outside lane striking Gutierrez.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party discovered damage to his vehicle.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the juvenile was located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – no one was located in the area.

New Bookings: Gordon Garcia / DUI, driving on the right side required, and violation of a driver’s permit / Bail $2,500

Tiana Wilson / Warrant / Bail $532

Rodney Lesher / Serving time for a previous arrest

FEB. 24, 2022

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the owner was contacted and advised to move the care from the reporting party’s property.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a fire alarm had been activated at a local motel, and a fire extinguisher discharged, when no fire was present, earlier in the day. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 19 year old Brent Battenfeld, of Wells. He was later taken into custody.

REPORT OF A FIRE ALARM: City – a faire alarm activated in a room at a local hotel. Evidence at the scene showed 32 year old Danny Blair, of Oregon, did destroy property of another, by intentionally activating the alarm and fire suppression system. After being arrested, Blair resisted and battered a deputy.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area was checked, but nothing was located.

New Bookings: Marissa McCracken / Serving time for previous arrest

Kyria Miears / Serving time for previous arrest

Brent Battenfeld / Injury to property and false fire alarm / Bail $10,000

Danny Blair / False fire alarm, injury to property, resisting arrest, and battery by a prisoner / Bail $20,000

FEB. 25, 2022

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – the reporting party received a package which contained drugs. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was identified as a door-to-door salesman.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and appeared to be fine.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – Terence Carter, of New Mexico, struck a fire hydrant and left the scene. He was later located and issued a citation.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subject was advised to turn the music down.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and claimed to be arguing. They separated for the evening.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and claimed to be arguing. They separated for the evening.

New Bookings: None