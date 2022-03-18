U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that they have secured $93.8 million in Community Project Funding to support 52 Nevada programs and construction projects across the state as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus appropriations package.

Both senators submitted these project funding requests in summer of 2021 and ensured they were included in the bipartisan omnibus funding bill.

Included in this legislation is a Community Project Funding (CPF) request for $3.3 million, submitted on behalf of the City of Ely, by Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen for the Central Ely Sewer Upgrade Project.

These dollars will fund a variety of projects, including the construction of a training center for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, new workforce development programs in Southern Nevada, the expansion of nurse training programs at Nevada colleges and universities across the state, and critical upgrades to rural water infrastructure. The funding will also help update transportation infrastructure in Northern Nevada, expand rural health care access, support service members, and invest in student mental health.

“The funding I secured for vital projects across Nevada will make our communities safer, more connected, and better prepared to take advantage of our growing economy,” Cortez Masto said. “I’ll continue working to ensure that Nevadans receive the federal support they need to better our state.”

“With over $93 million in funding for much-needed local Nevada projects included, this bipartisan package will invest in communities, create good-paying jobs, and improve quality of life across our state,” said Senator Rosen. “The funding I secured for these projects will support our students, deliver clean drinking water, expand workforce development initiatives, invest in law enforcement and public safety programs, improve our transportation infrastructure, and more. I will always fight to ensure Nevada continues to receive its fair share of federal dollars.”

The City of Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson said, “The city is incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of Nevada’s Senators as they and their staff advocated for this critical infrastructure improvement to be included in this bill as the city’s first-ever CPF request.”

Robertson explained that with this newly available funding, the City of Ely will be able to make much needed repairs to the Central Ely sewer system with minimal financial impact on City residents.

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen reached out directly to local governments, non-profits, public colleges, and military installations across Nevada to ensure they requested funding for projects that will make a difference for Nevada residents. They’ll continue to work to quickly pass the FY22 omnibus funding package and get Nevada communities the federal dollars and support they deserve.

“The City of Ely looks forward to continuing the dialogue with its federal legislators on the Central Ely Sewer upgrade project and other infrastructure investment needs in the future,” Robertson said.