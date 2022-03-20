Poderosa Victoria, a Mexican motion picture about a small town that builds a train, was partially filmed at the Nevada Northern Railway in 2018. The producer, director and part of the cast were in town last week to showcase the project as part of the Ely Film, Art and Music Festival. Pictured here at Ely’s Central Theatre (left to right) ‘Poderosa Victoria’ lead actor Gerardo Onate, Nevada Northern Railway’s Joan Bassett, Nevada Northern Railway President Mark Bassett, writer, director Raul Ramon, producer, Fabiola Velazquez, actor Said Sandoval, actress Ana Monterrubio and actor Rogerio Martin del Campo were in town to showcase the film about a small town that builds a train as part of the Third Annual Ely Film Festival. Part of ‘Poderosa Victoria’ was filmed at the Nevada Northern Railway in 2018. The next stop on their journey is the San Diego Latino Film Festival followed by the Chicago Latino Film Festival. The film is set to be released to a wider audience later this year.