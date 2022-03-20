Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

MARCH 1, 2022

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Brittany Valdez passed away from an unknown cause. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – a male subject was discovered shoplifting from a local store and was trespassed per management.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a student caused a disturbance at a local school. She was released to her guardian and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City – the report was unfounded. REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party discovered someone used her personal identifying information to apply for unemployment benefits. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juveniles were located and warned to stay out of traffic.

REPORT OF A MAN WITH A GUN: City – there was no evidence that the alleged suspect had a gun, just claims via The Snapchat.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered someone had struck her vehicle while it was parked and unattended. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believed someone tried to get into her vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered damage to his personal property. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings: Mathew Phillipenas / Probation violation / no bail / Arrested by Nevada State Police

MARCH 2, 2022

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: 28 year old Keith Hill, of Ely, was arrested for battery upon an elder person and was in possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located in the area.

New Bookings: Keith Hill / Battery of an older person and possession of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000

MARCH 3, 2022

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties advised they had only been arguing and separated for the night.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties advised they had only been arguing and separated for the day.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed to have made a verbal agreement with another subject, who had now rescinded the agreement.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located in the area.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 24 year old Martin Guiza, of Ely, was taken into custody for domestic battery strangulation and interference with a telecommunication device.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – 27 year old Schyler Roberts, of McGill, claimed his brakes failed, causing him to strike a vehicle operated by Sebastion Lyons, of Ely. Based on the investigation, Roberts was issued a citation for reckless driving. He was later arrested for stalking a passenger of the vehicle he struck.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed two male subjects were harassing her. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Martin Guiza / Domestic battery strangulation and interference of a telecommunication device / Bail $10,000

Rodney Lesher / Bench warrant / Bail $5,000

Schyler Roberts / Stalking / Bail $355

MARCH 4, 2022

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the subjects were contacted and asked to leave by the property owner. 31 year old Tusifolau Tuialuuluu III, of California, refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 30 year old Adrienne McNay, of Ely, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Contact was made with the property owner, who was given ten days to clean up their yard.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party discovered damage to facilities at a local park. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered someone stole property from in front of her residence. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Contact was made with the property owner, who was given ten days to clean up their yard.

REPORT OF BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed to have been battered by another person. The other person claimed they were acting in self-defense. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to be receiving threats from a former boyfriend. The boyfriend could not be located.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered damage to the bathroom at his workplace. Three juveniles were located, who had been in the bathroom. Contact was made with their guardians and reports were submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a relative was having a mental crisis. The subject was located and escorted to the hospital for an evaluation.

New Bookings: Tusifolau Tuialuuluu III / Trespassing / Bail $355

Ryan Price / Bench warrant / Bail $1,130

Adrienne McNay / Driving revoked / Bail $740

Jeffrey Whitehead / Courtesy hold for other agency

MARCH 5, 2022

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the subjects involved had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her ex-boyfriend had shut her cell phone off. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a female was harassing her via social media. She was advised to block the subject.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – a local sporting goods store believed someone made a straw purchase of a firearm. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was unfounded.

New Bookings: None