Funeral services have been scheduled for Myron Burrell Bybee to take place on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ely Nevada Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 900 Avenue E., in Ely, Nevada

Interment will follow at the Ely City Cemetery.

Myron Burrell Bybee, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021. He was born to Evah Munson Bybee and Myron Burrell Bybee Sr. on September 9, 1938, in Ely Nevada.

Burrell was preceded in death by his parents Burrell Sr. and Evah, sisters Larue, Aileen and Marlene, as well as his wives Janet and Barbara. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Tami) and Shane (Kay). Grandchildren: Janet, Hailey, Spencer (Amanda), Emily and Dylan. Great grandchildren: Macayla, Payton, Westin, Dylan, Brody, Nya, Sophia and Wyatt and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nevada Northern Railway.

The full obituary was published on January 7, 2022 in the Ely TImes, and can be viewed by going to elynews.com