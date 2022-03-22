The Denny Mishler band returns to perform a benefit concert on Wednesday, March 23, from 4-9 p.m. at the Bristlecone Convention Center located at 150th W. 6th St.

All proceeds will benefit Robert “Berto” Harrison’s family to aid in paying for his funeral expenses.

A dinner, raffle and silent auction will also be held that evening

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

Early bird ticket purchase are:

$10 each person

$15 for couple

$45 for 6

Kids 10-17 $5

Children 9 and under are free

Day of ticket price will be $20 each

Tickets are available at The Creative Touch located at 300 Clark Street or by contacting Holly Gamble at 775-235-3388