The Denny Mishler band returns to perform a benefit concert on Wednesday, March 23, from 4-9 p.m. at the Bristlecone Convention Center located at 150th W. 6th St.
All proceeds will benefit Robert “Berto” Harrison’s family to aid in paying for his funeral expenses.
A dinner, raffle and silent auction will also be held that evening
Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Early bird ticket purchase are:
- $10 each person
- $15 for couple
- $45 for 6
- Kids 10-17 $5
- Children 9 and under are free
- Day of ticket price will be $20 each
Tickets are available at The Creative Touch located at 300 Clark Street or by contacting Holly Gamble at 775-235-3388