The Schellraiser Music Festival is set to kick off this June 2-5. An event that’s been several years in the making with pandemic setbacks, will feature more than two dozen bands, in four days.

The event will take place at the McGill Pool Park just off of U.S. 93, in McGill. Alt- country legends Old 97’s, “Sedona” songsmiths Houndmouth from as far away as Minneapolis, Dallas, Nashville and Los Angeles will draw sounds for every listener’s genre. Ruby Boots and The Yawpers were added earlier this week to the big lineup of bands.

Submitted photo

Featured on HGTV’s “Off the Wall” builds, this shipping container home will be available to rent at the Schellraiser Music Festival.

Rudy Herndon, event organizer and McGill resident, says this is a dream lineup. The event was created in 2019 as part of privately funded efforts to assist with revitalizing McGill’s historically downtown core of the town. Herndon has been very active with this effort, with his purchase of the Odd Fellows Meeting Hall, where a new coffeehouse, restaurant and community event center are taking shape.

The name “Schellraiser” is a nod of the had to nearby Schell Creek mountain range. All proceeds from ticket sales after event expenses have been covered will be donated to the Nevada Northern Railway to support its McGill Depot and McGill railroad track restoration projects.

The event will kick off on June 2 with Dirty River Boys. Camping options will be available as well. Container homes, camping yurts to Lotus Bellebrand tents will provide music festival goers a glamping experience. All of the furnished units will be powered by solar panels, and backup generators. A campground will also feature two permanent restrooms, along with restroom trailers and shower trailers. Reservations will be exclusive to festival goers in late May and early June.

Ticket prices are reasonable with lots of options available. A four-day festival pass starts at $200, while early bird one-day tickets are another option. For more information go to www.schellraiser.com

Herndon’s mission is to also highlight McGill, and the surrounding area to promote future cultural events.