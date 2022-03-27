Elizabeth Lucas died peacefully at the White Pine Care Center on March 13th. Known to her family and friends as Lisa, she was born in Albany NY in August 1940 and grew up in Woods Hole Massachusetts. She lived in Ely for 32 years. She is survived by daughters Jessica Langman and Bridget Bloom, son John Patrick Houser, four grandchildren, and siblings William Shultz and Linda Shultz. Lisa received many excellent services from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Donations to this worthwhile organization can be sent to RSVP, 1472 N. McGill Highway, Ely NV 89301.