M L “Mac” McCarty age 94 years, of Ruth, NV passed away March 16, 2022 in Ely, NV. He was born March 9, 1928 in White Deer, TX to Mercer and Martha McCarty.

“Mac” worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company until his retirement on September 11, 1982. He was a founding member of The White Pine Four Wheelers and The Nevada Backroaders. He also helped in the creation of Victims Witness Services. He served on the McGill Ruth Water Board, was a Ruth volunteer firefighter, and held a position on the Ruth town council. “Mac” was passionate about community involvement. He loved his town and its members and was always willing to help.

“Mac” enjoyed remodeling, touring the backroads of Nevada, helping neighbors, and telling stories. He created brochures and booklets to assist others in the areas he gained experience. He loved his medical alert dog, “Suzy Q” who was always with him. “Mac” is deeply loved by his family and friends.

“Mac” is survived by his three daughters Martha (Jim) Rice of Tennessee, Patsy McCarty (Leo Behnke) of Ruth, NV and Maxine (Dave) Lantz of Ruth, NV; two grandsons Jerry (Liz) Rice of Tennessee and Jody (Torrey) Rice of California; seven great grandchildren Jessica, Stephanie, Nathan, Kathleen, Nicholas, Rachel and Sarah and two great great grandchildren Braxton and Savanah. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia McCarty (married 67 years), grandson Jeffrey Rice, great grandson Justin Rice and his siblings.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Mountain Vista Chapel with interment to follow at the Ely City Cemetery