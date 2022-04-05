Unless amended by Congress, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) will sunset on July 9. The RECA provides an apology and monetary compensation to Nevadans and others who were affected by atmospheric nuclear testing operations during the 1950s and 1962.

Eligible claimants include downwinders (individuals who lived in counties that were downwind of the Nevada Test Site), onsite participants, and former uranium industry workers who have been diagnosed with specific cancers or other radiogenic illnesses.

Surviving family members can also file claims. Any claims postmarked after July 11, will not be accepted by the Radiation Exposure Compensation Program.

Personnel from the Nevada Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program (NV RESEP) will hold public informational meetings in multiple Nevada counties in April.

April 7; 10:45 a.mER. at Caliente Olson Senior Center

April 7; 12:30 p.m. at Panaca Senior Center

April 8; 10:45 a.m. at Pioche Senior Center

April 12; 11 a.m. at Alamo Senior Center

April 12; 3:30 p.m. at White Pine County Senior Center

April 13; 11 a.m. at Eureka Senior Center

April 14; 10 a.m. at Tonopah Senior Center

NV RESEP provides no-cost medical screenings, education on early cancer detection, and free assistance with filing compensation claims under RECA.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Nevada RESEP at 702-992- 6887 or nevadaresep@medicine. unlv.edu.