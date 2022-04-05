Wilford (Willie) D. Ashby was born June 8, 1932 in Sugarville, Utah to Clifford and Lucille Ashby, and passed away on March 24, 2022 in Ely, NV. Willie was a diesel mechanic at Kennecott for 23 years and enjoyed being out in the hills, camping, hiking, exploring, riding his 4-wheeler, digging for bottles. Willie was the most kind, caring man and the best husband, father, & grandfather. He never met a stranger and became friends with everyone he met.

Willie married Ella Mae Hare on September 10, 1956 in Fillmore UT. They raised 4 children; Patty (Eric) Saderholm of Elko NV, Tom (Natalie) Ashby of Ely NV, Shelley Ashby of Dayton NV, and Kevin (Lisa) Ashby of Ely NV.

He is survived by his wife Ella. Children Patty, Tom, Shelley, & Kevin. Grandchildren Kala, Jared, Lisa, TJ, Matt, Paul, Robert, Natasha, Krissi, Megan, Courtney, Ryan, Jordan, Jacob, & Josh. Great-grandchildren Connor, Dylan, Ella, Alina, Basil, Douni, Faith, Anna, Jasmyn, Everly, CoraLyn, Jaxon, Dax, Oakley, Forrest, Morgann, Luka, and one due any day and numerous Nieces and Nephews. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Colleen Ashby and Alice Ashby, and brothers-in-law Blaine Hare and Richard Hare.

Wilford was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lucille, his 4 Brothers Louis, Bob, Roger, & Ross, 3 sisters Myrtice (Toby), Jeavene, & LaVonne, and granddaughter Taylynn Emily Ashby.

Services were held at Mountain Vista Chapel, 450 Mill St. Ely NV, on Friday April 1, 2022 with a viewing at 11:00 am and Services at 12:00 pm.