Robert (Burto) Marion Harrison 45, of McGill, Nv passed away on March 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada after a lengthy battle with his health. Robert was born in Ely, Nv to Marie and Micheal Harrison on September 23rd, 1976.

Robert spent most of his life in McGill, Nevada surrounded by the love and learning only a close community can provide. If anyone was proof of the saying, “it takes a village” it was Robert. Growing up in the family restaurant, Marie’s Cafe gave him the unique experience of being a part of the community from an early age. He was a proud son of McGill, boasting the winner of the annual Big Splash contest, for many years. Our very own Big Splash King. He truly loved and had a passion for the people and places in his home of White Pine County.

Robert attended both McGill Elementary, Sacred Heart Catholic school and was a graduate of White Pine High School, class of 1995.

Robert worked in several industries from Tech, to Oil rigs, Equipment operator, Radio Tech at different mines, Parts at NAPA Auto, and so many side jobs just to help others. He shared his love of tech, motorcycles, cars and tinkering with anyone who asked. He felt truly free and loved riding one of his many different motorcycles.

Robert is preceded in death by his Father: Micheal Harrison, Grandmother Nettie Mae Leonard, Grandfather Paul Leonard, and Maternal Grandfather Don Lujan.

He leaves behind his loving children Aidan and Mia.

He is also survived by His Maternal Grandmother Inabelle Lujan, Mother Marie (David) Morris of McGill. Sisters Heather (Chris Brooks) Harrison of McGill, Meranda (Josh) Nicholes of Elko.Nephews Alic(Bria) Allred, Tom Wirth, Nieces Madison, Hannah, McKenna, and one Great Nephew Zoran.

Robert was very much loved by numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Mary Katherine Winstead, Paula Leonard, Jenny (Jim) Byars, Tim Lujan, Susan Lujan, Theresa (Gary) Deschens, Donna (Manuel) Madrid. Tim Ordoqui, Toni Ordoqui, Tina (Matthew)Hummel, Joey Madrid, Rebecca Madrid, Felicia Madrid, Selina Lujan, Jonathan (Lisa) Lujan, Bryanna (Rob) Richards, Nichole (Lee)Hruska, Colt (Emily)Deschenes, Brianna Byars and Alex Byars.

To say his presence will be missed is a severe understatement. His larger than life attitude commanded every room he walked in or event attended. To be his friend, was to be his family. To be his family was to be loved by him.

Memorial Services will be held on April 9th 2022, 11:30 am at the Ely Elks Lodge at 694 Campton Street in Ely, followed by a procession of motorcycles from Ely to McGill in Robert’s honor. A luncheon will be held at Marie’s cafe to share food and memories of our Son, Brother, Father and friend.