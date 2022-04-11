The White Pine Little League held its open ceremonies last Saturday. Thirty one teams are on schedule for this year’s baseball and softball season. With 253 players registered for baseball and 102 players registered for softball, the lights at the fields are sure to be glowing into the evening hours.
