Charish Stevens Leilani Vining Gracie Lister

The White Pine County Library Annual Poetry Contest was held on March 26. This is the eighth year, and the return of having everyone perform with an audience.

There had 32 participants and more than 100 people in attendance. The poems had to include original work, no more than 20 lines, and contestants had to perform their poem in front of judges.

Each winner in their category won a Chrome Book. (High School) I Don’t Love You by Charish Stevens, (Middle School) Unapologetically Me by Leilani Vining, ((3rd- 5th Grade) Divebombers, and (K-2nd Grade) One Little Chicken by Gracie Lister.

The runner up received a gift certificate to Economy Drug. (High School) Villanelle of Perspective by Matthew Nicholes , (Middle School) Mr. Ferret by Anni Stevens-Cracraft, (3rd-5th grade) All About Mazie by Mazie Rosenlund (K-2nd grade)The Unicorn by Clara Brumit.

This year was no exception to previous years, the judges; Irene Chachas, Leif Tokerud and Jessica Sturges had a very hard time distinguishing the winners because we had so many great entries.

This event was sponsored by Mt. Wheeler Power, Hotel Nevada & Gambling Hall, the WPC Library Board Members, and an Anonymous Donor.