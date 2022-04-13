DEAR EDITOR,

I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United STate, and I will be teaching our school about the state of Nevada. In the month of May, I will create a display for our State Fair that I hope will make you proud.

Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. You might consider sending items such as postcards, pictures, souvenirs, this newspaper article, or any other unique items that would be useful or show your state pride. Here are a few questions:

Why do you live in your state?

What does your state look like?

What do people do for fun?

What animals live there?

What geographic features are unique to your state?

I will need to gather all of my information by the second week of May. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help.

Sincerely Liliana

Mr. Gilchrist Class

The Langley School

1411 Balls Hill Road

McLean, Virginia 22101